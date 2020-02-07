The Ludington City Council will host two public hearings as a part of its Monday meeting, one concerning the pursuit of a grant for James Street Plaza and the second in the pursuit of a grant to help with the renovation of apartments downtown.
The city has assisted property owners previously in getting Community Development Block Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). Heather Tykoski, the city’s community development director, said the city has assisted with 31 units through rental rehabilitation in her time with the city.
“That is part of a program that tries to bring that critical mass to a downtown area. That’s the key to place making. You want people living, working and playing in your downtown to keep it vibrant,” she said.
