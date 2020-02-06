A Hart man accused of raping a Ludington woman, and threatening to harm her and her children if she tried to leave or tell authorities, was bound over to Mason County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Paul Edward Bliss, 33, was bound over on four of the five criminal charges lodged against him following a preliminary examination in 79th District Court Wednesday. Judge Peter Wadel found just cause to bind Bliss over on charges of criminal sexual conduct, second or subsequent offense; unlawful imprisonment; assault to do great bodily harm less than murder; and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.