HART — An 80-year-old Hart man died as the result of golf cart accident Saturday evening.
According to a press release from Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast, Charles Zamborowski was driving a golf cart on N. Water Road near W. Highpoint Road in Hart Township at 6:44 p.m., Saturday.
“The deputies found the golf cart on it’s passenger side with the victim trapped underneath it,” Mast stated in the release.
Through an investigation, Mast stated it was determined that the golf cart “hit an obstruction which caused it to roll on its side, and the victim was then trapped under the canopy of the golf cart.”
Deputies began first aid on Zamborowski and were joined by Hart Fire Department first responders and Life EMS, “but efforts were unsuccessful,” Mast stated. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”