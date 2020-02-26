SAULT STE. MARIE — A Hart man was killed in a snowmobile accident Tuesday in Chippewa County's Whitefish Township, according to Michigan State Police from the Sault Ste. Marie Post in a press release.
Pronounced dead at the scene was Zackary Snider, 28, according to the release. Snider was traveling on a marked snowmobile trail, Betsy River Road, when the accident occurred. Snider lost control of the snowmobile, left the trail and struck a tree, according to the releaes. He was the lone occupant on the machine. He wad pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:41 p.m. accident.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Whitefish Fire and EMS and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.