A 28-year-old Hart man was sentenced to 2 to 20 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections Tuesday, but may be able to serve out that time through the “boot camp” program.
Robert Allen King of 3752 W. Van Buren, was originally arraigned on a felony charge of delivering a controlled substance/manufacturing methamphetamine, a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine or ecstacy and two felony charges of controlled substance — double penalty.
He previously had pleaded guilty to the delivery charge and a subsequent or second offense charge. The other charges have been dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Cory Rickett, defense attorney, asked the court to consider the SAI, Special Alternative to Incarceration (boot camp) program, saying that basically his client was a “good guy.”
“He’s only ever had a minor in possession charge, a marijuana violation and a pending drunken driving arrest,” Rickett said. “He was trying to sell the drugs to make money to support his family.”
Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola told the court that King only had a ninth grade education.
“I don’t object to the boot camp program, if the DOC deems that he meets the qualifications for it,” Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said. “Ultimately, they are the ones that decide.”
Sniegowski ordered him to pay $318 in fines, costs and other court assessments.