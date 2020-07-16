HAMLIN TWP. — Jody Hartley is taking his concerns for safety and security borne from decades serving in law enforcement on the campaign trail as he seeks a seat on the Mason County Board of Commissioners representing the third district.
Hartley spent more than three decades in law enforcement, primarily with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. He was the undersheriff for Sheriff Kim Cole when Cole was elected to his position four years ago. Now Hartley is seeking to represent Hamlin and Grant townships on the county board. He is running as a Republican, and he is competing for the position with incumbent Chuck Lange in the Aug. 4 primary.
“I’ve thought about it since the day I retired, running for county commissioner,” Hartley said. “I prayed about it. I asked God if that is what he wanted me to spend my time on. I’ve been involved in my church. I was more busy during the lockdown than I was before. I believe we need good, solid people in leadership that will make the right moral decisions.”
In the midst of his career in law enforcement, he and his life Linda, spent eight years as missionaries, first in Honduras and then in Quebec, Canada. The pair then returned to the area to take up their career. The couple has a son who is married with three children of their own.
His mission work evolved to one where he does a lot of one-on-one mentoring, and he and his wife also mentor couples as well.
Hartley nearly ran for sheriff in 2012, and he said a conversation between he and Cole convinced him to bow out and assist Cole in his candidacy.
“His strengths were my weaknesses and vice versa. We were a really good team together,” Hartley said. “I stuck around to do that. We wanted to change the culture there, improve the culture.”
Much of what Hartley would like to do if elected surrounds the sheriff’s office and enforcing the law in general. Using his mentorship background, Hartley said a different approach is needed in some of the people who are being brought to the Mason County Jail.
“We need a jail diversion program for people who are mentally ill,” he said. “That one is going to take a lot of work.”
He said when Spectrum Health ended the Hadley Center, it created issues within the community, not just within law enforcement.
“We need two approaches. We need one that takes people in crisis at that moment and they might hurt themselves,” Hartley said. “We need something for them right away. Then we need something (for) long-term (needs).”
He would also like to see the creation of a drug court to solely work on cases that deal with the number of possession and incidents that go through the courthouse.
“We need to come up with alternative approaches to help them get through their addictions versus going to jail. I don’t think incarceration helps anybody quit the drug that they’re on,” he said. “They need mentoring. They need community. They need to bond with something besides the drug. They need to bond to other people.”
If the jail works with less people dealing with mental health issues or people fighting addictions, Hartley believes the costs of the jail would decrease.
“More importantly, it’s treating the people and their problems properly. I’ve seen it. It’s sad,” he said.
Hartley would like to see the sheriff’s office have body cams, but not until revisions take place to the state’s Freedom of Information Act. Hartley, who was the FOIA coordinator at the office, is concerned about what those cameras may record that are in a private setting. He also wanted functioning in-car cameras for the sheriff’s office, too.
Security at the Mason County Courthouse has been an item of discussion over the past several years, and Hartley said the building needs to be more secure.
“Security for people is something that I’m passionate about. That’s another thing a leader provides is protection. I’ve heard the arguments against. They’re not valid arguments. We’re protecting our people. Everybody has to go through the courthouse, whether you’re paying a ticket, or paying your taxes, or you’re in the jury pool, or you’re a victim or somebody in the family is getting charged or you’re going to the register of deeds,” he said. “It’s just not protecting the 25 people that work there, it’s protecting the whole community.”
Hartley said he would like to do some door-to-door campaigning, but has refrained for the most part because of COVID-19. Instead, he’s turned to social media and posting videos. He’s also relying on word of mouth, friends and family who are posting signs both inside and outside of the district and direct mail.
“I sent out a mailer and hand-written postcards. I hand-wrote every single of them I sent out to the primary voters in my district,” he said.