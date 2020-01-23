District Health Department No. 10 learned that scammers have been making phone calls using department phone numbers it stated in a release Thursday afternoon.
The scammers claim to be with the health department or a Medicare representative, and are asking for confidential, personal information.
These calls are coming from scammers, not the health department.
The scammers are using a technique called caller ID spoofing, according to the release.
They falsify information transmitted to your caller ID to hide their identity.
They tend to use a local number or a number from a trusted business, to increase the likelihood that you’ll answer the phone. Residents in Manistee, Lake and Wexford counties have reported getting these calls.
Because the department does sometimes contact clients and request personal information, it suggests hanging up immediately, looking up the department’s number in your area and contacting the department directly to see if it did, in fact, place a call to you for any reason.
Do not call back the number from your caller ID, according to the release.
Other tips to avoid becoming a victim of spoofing:
• Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers.
• If you answer the phone and you are asked to hit a button to stop getting the calls, hang up.
• Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “yes” or “no.”
• If you get a call from someone who says they represent a company or government agency, and you are suspicious, hang up and call the number in the phone book, or on the company’s or agency’s website.
• Use caution if you are pressured for information immediately.