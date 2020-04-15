A Ludington man who faces federal fraud charges saw his court hearings pushed back by a judge, but he also entered into a plea agreement in relation to allegations that he defrauded Lake Michigan Carferry as financial controller.
Paul Patrick Piper of Ludington signed a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office in Grand Rapids late last week, according to documents filed in the case. Judge Robert J. Jonker agreed to delaying hearings in the matter after a motion from Piper’s attorney, Matthew Borgula.
Jonker has not accepted the plea agreement, yet, nor set any sentence.
According to Borgula’s unopposed motion, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Stella requested Piper sign and file the plea agreement. The plea agreement was signed April 9 by Piper, and Piper would plead guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return. Each of the counts carries restitution.
Piper faces the charges as he allegedly defrauded financial institutions as well as Lake Michigan Carferry, the operator of the SS Badger, in the amount of at least $550,000 by overriding “normal accounting systems and writing checks directly to himself and to two of his affiliated businesses, Piper Tax & Accounting and Piper Group,” according to a release in February from the U.S. attorney’s office.
The restitution for the charge of bank fraud could be in a range between $550,000 and $3.5 million, according to the plea agreement. The prosecutors state that the loss was more than $1.5 million, according to the stipulations regarding sentencing guidelines for the bank fraud charge.
“The parties agree that they may present evidence as to where the final amount of restitution falls, within this range, at the time of sentencing,” the agreement states. “However, the parties recognize and agree that these estimated amounts could change based on facts that come to the attention of the parties prior to sentencing.”
The agreement states Piper owes $363,926 in unpaid taxes to the IRS for tax years 2014 through 2017, and the IRS would gain restitution payment after non-governmental victims were paid first.
The maximum sentence for bank fraud is 30 years in prison, five years of probation and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss, whichever is greater. The maximum sentence for filing a false tax return is three years in prison, one year of probation and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greater.
The court scheduled a plea hearing for June 1. A final pretrial conference, if it is necessary, was scheduled for June 23 and a jury trial, if necessary, was scheduled to begin on June 30. The court has not ruled on the plea agreement.
The plea hearing was originally scheduled for Friday, with the pretrial scheduled for May 15 and a trial scheduled to start May 26.
The motion by Borgula stated that the felony information that Piper is facing “is the product of over a year of negotiation between (Piper) and the government. The parties anticipated that (Piper) would plead guilty to the felony information at a later date, subject to the terms and conditions of the written plea agreement.”
Piper cited specific health problems in the defense’s motion — specifically, chronic lung conditions and smoking, making him at risk to develop complications if he were to contract COVID-19. Plus, he has a “persistent cough and shortness of breath, which are symptoms of COVID-19. While (Piper) does not believe he has COVID-19, he has not been tested,” the motion stated.
He previously was arraigned via teleconference instead of appearing in person because of COVID-19. Because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of her executive order until April 30, the defense sought to postpone the hearings.
Piper currently is out on a $10,000 unsecured bond.