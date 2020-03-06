There’s a new invasive species that’s made its way into Mason County, and it affects hemlock trees.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that the presence of the hemlock woolly adelgid in hemlock trees near Bass Lake in Summit Township.
According to a press release, the invasive species was limited to hemlock trees in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana counties.
The confirmation near Bass Lake is now the new northern limit in the state of the species.
It was within Charles Mears State Park in Pentwater.
The hemlock woolly adelgids are small insects that use long, siphoning mouthparts to extract sap from hemlock trees, according to a release from the DNR.
Their feeding weakens needles, shoots and branches. Over time, tree growth slows and trees take on a grayish-green appearance.
Without treatment, infested trees die within four to 10 years.
The DNR’s forest health field crew detected the Mason County infestation while conducting a hemlock woolly adelgid survey on municipal land Feb. 20, according to the release, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service — Plant Protection and Quarantine program later verified it.
The DNR and partner agencies will be contacting public and private landowners near where it was detected in Summit Township and requesting permission to survey trees for the insect.
The surveys are free, and according to the release, the DNR would like to determine the extent of the infestation.
A quarantine on the movement of hemlock nursery stock and unprocessed hemlock products is in place for areas with the hemlock woolly adelgid, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development anticipates expanding it to include Mason County, according to the release. Those hemlock products can’t be moved without a department compliance agreement and appropriate certification.
A committee was formed in 2017 with representatives from the DNR, the state’s department of agriculture, Michigan State University and the USDA’s Forest Service to identify and limit the insect.
According to the release, more than 40,000 hemlock trees on public and private lands were treated by the DNR and the West Michigan Cooperative Invasive Species Management area.
Late fall through early spring is the best time to check for the presence of hemlock woolly adelgid, according to the release.
Look on the undersides of branches for evidence of round, white ovisacs near the base of the needles.
Up close, ovisacs look like balls of spun cotton and may appear alone or in clusters.
The DNR has a video to help identify the insect, at www.youtube.com/jIJ8MWUrklU
Residents can report an infested hemlock by using the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network, available online at www.misin.msu.edu or as a downloadable smartphone app.
The MISIN smartphone app will take a GPS location point if a report is made at the site; it also will allow you to upload photos with a report.
Reports can be made by email to mda-info@michigan.gov or by phone to the department of agriculture’s customer service center at 800-292-3939.
Identify the location of infested trees and, whenever possible, take one or two pictures of infested branches to help confirm identification.
To avoid spreading the insect, do not collect sample branches or twigs.
Michigan’s Invasive Species Program is cooperatively implemented by the departments of agriculture and rural development; environment, great lakes and energy; and natural resources.