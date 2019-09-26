ELBRIDGE TWP. — The body of a missing 59-year-old Hesperia man was found shortly after noon Wednesday in Elbridge Township.
According to a press release from Oceana County Undersheriff Ryan Schiller, the sheriff's office was contacted on 10:21 a.m. Tuesday about a missing person, Lloyd Gauld, 59, of Hesperia.
Deputies were told by friends he was last seen Monday, Sept. 23, and they believed he was going to put up a new tree stand for the upcoming bowhunting season. Friends of the victim located Gauld's vehicle on a federal forest trail road in Elbridge Township, Schiller stated.
Deputies contacted Gauld's friends that located the vehicle, and the deputies began to search the area. Schiller stated deputied located Gauld approximately 100 yards from his vehicle.
Schiller stated no foul play is suspected, and "it is believed that the victim had some type of medical event while putting up his tree stand."
Assisting the sheriff's office were the Walkerville and Ferry fire departments, the sheriff's office reserve division, the U.S. Forest Service, Life EMS, Hesperia Police Department and the Michigan State Police.