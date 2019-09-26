Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * HIGH WAVE ACTION AND STRONG CURRENTS WILL CREATE DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. * WAVES MAY WASH OVER PIERS AND COULD SWEEP PEOPLE INTO THE LAKE. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...WEST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WILL GENERATE WAVES OF 4 TO 7 FEET TODAY. WINDS AND WAVES WILL TEMPORARILY SUBSIDE TONIGHT BUT WILL INCREASE TO HAZARDOUS LEVELS AGAIN ON FRIDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LARGE WAVES AND DANGEROUS CURRENTS WILL MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. THE WAVES WILL TOP ANY PIERS MAKING THEM HAZARDOUS AS WELL. HIGH WAVE ACTION AND STRONG CURRENTS MAKE SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. &&