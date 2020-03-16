In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Mason County Historical Society's office, Historic White Pine Village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum will be closed until April 6.
Staff will be working remotely as much as possible and can be reached via email during this time, according to a newsletter from the society.
All volunteer opportunities and society programming has been canceled through April 6. "We will re-evaluate as the situation progresses over the next few weeks," stated society executive director Rebecca Berringer. "We will work to provide a safe environment for our community by implementing the following safety precautions as much as possible: frequent hand washing, covering mouth when sneezing/coughing, maintain a six-foot distance from others when possible, social distancing and no gatherings of 50-plus people.
"Please stay healthy and well. We look forward to seeing everyone in the spring."