Historic White Pine Village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum will open for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season on a limited basis beginning Saturday, June 20, if all goes as planned.
Those plans call for the village and maritime museum to be open to the public on Saturdays from 10 am. to 5 p.m. and for Mason County Historical Society members only on Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m.
All special events have been canceled.
However, Thursdays will also feature members-only micro-events requiring registration. Maritime museum micro-events likely will be exhibit specific and limited to 10 people, said Rebecca Berringer, Mason County Historical Society executive director. Village micro-events, because of the outdoors setting, will likely be open to twice that many members and will be craft and educational project based. The first, a fairy garden building project, is set for June 25. The schedule will be finalized and announced in about a week.
Staffing has been reduced with plans to operate with six staff members. Seasonal workers generally increase the staffing to 13 during summer.
Three of what had been five costumed first-person interpreters will be back at the village on Saturdays and some Thursdays, thanks to a Michigan Cultural Arts and Affairs grant that helped with the cost.
“That was a huge relief to us and them,” Berringer said. “We’re very excited to get that grant.”
Usage will be tracked and if demand warrants, more days might be added later. If days are added, seasonal staff also may have to be added.
A gradual reopening that focuses on safety, is efficient for the society and recognizes the museums serve as important cultural assets for the community is how Berringer described the plan.
The decision made during a board meeting Friday came on the heels of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement this week allowing museums to reopen.
“We want to make sure we can open in a safe way,” Berringer said, with protocols in place to protect the public and MCHS staff and volunteers.
Some interactive components at the maritime museum will be available to look at but won’t be in use.
The museum will follow the requirement to operate at 50 percent of capacity and will limit number of people per exhibit, she said. Visitors will be asked to avoid touching displays, follow distancing protocols and avoid gatherings.
“We will manage those numbers to the best of our abilities,” Berringer said.
It will be highly recommended visitors wear face masks. Hand sanitizer will be available and deep cleaning will be done throughout the day and after hours. By closing on Fridays that will give a day to do some of the deep cleaning between open days, Berringer said.
VOLUNTEERS
Meanwhile MCHS volunteers, who have been sent a survey, are expressing excitement to get back to helping.
The Gardening Angels who help plant flowers at White Pine Village will be at the Village for the first time in 2020 on Tuesday.
BUDGET MATTERS
The delay in opening has presented a rough time for the historical society’s 2020 budget. Approximately 50 percent of its revenues comes through admissions to the museums and that revenue is expected to decline by about $150,000 for the year.
“This has created a tremendous challenge for us,” Berringer said.
Already, $140,000 has been cut from the budget.
“We will need the support of the community,” she said.
One way to add revenue is to grow membership who also will engage with its museums.
MCHS also took part in the federal personal paycheck protection loan program, received funding from a Michigan Humanities and Michigan Small Business grant put together by and shared with Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce members. Pere Marquette Township matched 50 percent of the grant portion the historical society received.
“We have been very blessed to receive that emergency funding,” Berringer said.
Cancellations of school tours this past spring meant a loss of revenue of about $25,000 more and a missed chance to connect with students from the area and as far away as Traverse City, Clare and Grand Rapids.
“We miss having those teachers and kids at the museums,” Berringer said.
Staff subsequently put together weekly educational units available on the society’s website, www.masoncountyhistoricalsociety.com. Berringer suggested parents seeking to engage their children may also find them useful.
TOURS
Only one of 11 bus tours scheduled for the season so far has canceled. It had been planned for June, but the rest are fall tours and still on the books. Berringer said she’s working with the tour companies and the tourism group Circle Michigan. The group tours for falls are still planned, but likely with less than the typical 55 or so people per bus.
RESEARCH CENTER WORK CONTINUES
“We’re moving ahead with research center and we hope people will support the campaign as we move forward,” Berringer said.
The historical society purchased the old bank building on Ludington Avenue and South Harrison from the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year. COVID-19 caused some changes to plans, but the society is moving forward with a goal of opening what will be its central office, archives, research center and space for programs next spring. One change is work will concentrate on the main floor. Basement renovations have been postponed.
The society is about 30 percent of the way to raising the projected $880,000 cost of the project.
The year-round staff will continue working on preparing the archives for the move by cataloging and marking where in the new center items in the collection will go. Berringer said it is a big job.
Staff will also continue to work on educational programming, planning and day-to-day operations, she said.
“We want people to know we are going to do this safely,” Berringer said.
She said the Mason County Historical Society is excited and hopes to see people coming to the museums.