KEY VOTES LAST WEEK
Advancing $1.9 Billion in Covid-19 Relief: Voting 51-50, the Senate on Feb. 5 adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (S Con Res 5) under which President Biden’s coronavirus-relief package could be passed by simple majority vote under an expedited, filibuster-proof legislative process known as budget reconciliation. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. A yes vote was to advance the administration’s pandemic-relief legislation.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, yes
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, yes
Confirming Alejandro Mayorkas for Homeland Security: Voting 56-43, the Senate on Feb. 2 confirmed Alejandro N. Mayorkas, 61, as secretary of homeland security. The son of a holocaust survivor and native of Cuba, he is the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position. Mayorkas was deputy DHS secretary and director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under former President Barack Obama. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Stabenow, yes
Peters, yes
Confirming Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary: Voting 86-13, the Senate on Feb. 2 approved the nomination of Pete Buttigieg, 39, as secretary of transportation, making him the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post in U.S. history. The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020. A yes vote was to confirm Buttigieg.
Stabenow, yes
Peters, yes
Removing Congresswoman From Committees: Voting 230-198, the House on Feb. 4 took away the committee assignments of Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in response to her false, shocking and violent public comments and Facebook postings in recent years, including endorsement of calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot and former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be lynched. Greene has claimed no airplane struck the Pentagon on 9/11, the Clintons were behind the plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy, Jr., that the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings never occurred and a Jewish-guided laser beam from space caused California wildfires. She aligned herself as recently as July with the conspiracy cult QAnon. The first-term lawmaker from Georgia’s 14th District had been assigned to two panels: Budget, and Education and Labor. This vote to adopt H Res 72 left her with no committee seats. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
1st Dist. U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, no
2nd Dist. U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, no
Advancing Plan for Budget Reconciliation: Voting 218-212, the House on Feb. 3 adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (H Con Res 11) that would allow President Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 package to pass the Senate on a simple majority vote in coming weeks under a fast-track legislative process known as budget reconciliation, which protects specified measures from filibusters. A yes vote was to adopt the budget resolution.
Bergman, no
Huizenga, no
Expanding Federally Funded Apprenticeships: Voting 247-173, the House on Feb. 5 passed a bill (HR 447) that would authorize $3.5 billion over five years to expand federally funded apprenticeship programs. While the bill would prepare workers for jobs in traditional industries such as manufacturing, transportation and construction, it also would fund training for specialized fields such as early childhood education and green energy. In addition, the bill would promote work opportunities persons with diverse backgrounds and criminal records traditionally left out of apprenticeship programs. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Bergman, no
Huizenga, no
KEY VOTES AHEAD
The Senate will conduct an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the week of Feb. 8, while the House schedule was to be announced.