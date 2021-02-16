KEY VOTES LAST WEEK
Acquitting Donald Trump: Voting 57-43, the Senate on Feb. 13 failed reach a two-thirds majority needed to convict former President Trump on an article of impeachment charging him with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in prompting a deadly assault on the Capitol Jan. 6 by a mob of his supporters. All members of the Democratic caucus and seven Republicans voted to convict Trump. A yes vote was to convict Trump.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow,
Democrat, yes
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters,
Democrat, yes
Agreeing to Trial Rules: Voting 89-11, the Senate on Feb. 9 approved rules (S Res 47) agreed to by both parties to govern the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starting that day. In part, the framework allowed four hours’ debate on a Republican challenge (below) to the constitutionality of the trial. A yes vote was to establish trial rules.
Stabenow, yes
Peters, yes
Rejecting Constitutional Objection: Voting 56-44, the Senate on Feb. 9 agreed to a motion that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump was constitutional. This dispensed with a Republican argument that Trump, who was impeached by the House while still in office, could not be tried by the Senate because he was a private citizen. Democrats said that under that logic, presidents could commit high crimes and misdemeanors in their last days in office and escape accountability. A yes vote was to establish the trial as constitutional.
Stabenow, yes
Peters, yes
Allowing Witness Testimony: The Senate on Feb. 13 voted, 55-45, to allow witness testimony in the Donald Trump impeachment trial. This followed disclosures about a telephone conversation Trump had with Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House minority leader, as the Capitol attack raged. Trump reportedly belittled McCarthy’s request that he call off the rioters, according to notes taken by Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., when she discussed the call with McCarthy. House managers originally said they wanted to depose Herrera Beutler to shed light on Trump’s frame of mind during the riot, but then asked only that her account be admitted as written evidence, which then occurred. A yes vote was to allow witness testimony.
Stabenow, yes
Peters, yes
Confirming Denis McDonough as Veterans Secretary: Voting 87-7, the Senate on Feb. 8 confirmed Denis R. McDonough, 51, as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, making him the second non-veteran to fill the post. He had been former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff and deputy national security advisor. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Stabenow, yes
Peters, yes
KEY VOTES AHEAD
The Senate will be in recess in the week of Feb. 15, while the House’s legislative schedule was to be announced.