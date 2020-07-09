An Illinois man received a suspended jail sentence on a second offense drunk driving charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Gregory Frank Accardi, 33, who recently moved back to his home state of Illinois, appeared before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski via a Zoom conference call amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Accardi had previously lived at 1267 E. Meisenheimer Road.
“I’m doing really good now,” he said. “I have a job now and a great place to live. Life is just really going well for me.”
He asked the judge that if he received any probation or jail time that he be allowed to serve that time in Illinois.
“I would lose my job and my place to live if I had to leave and come back to Michigan,” he added.
Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola told the court that Accardi in the past had self-medicated himself with marijuana and other drugs along with the alcohol. Spaniola said at the time of his arrest here his blood alcohol level was 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.
“That’s when he gets in trouble,” he added. “I would recommend that the plea agreement be followed. The agreement called for one year in jail, with 90 days to be served up front.”
Defense attorney Doug Stevenson told the court that shortly after his client had been arrested in Mason County that he had been picked up on the same charge in Manistee County.
“He served considerable jail time there,” Stevenson said. “I would think under the circumstances that the time already served in Manistee would be enough.
“He has no ties here any more,” he added. “He has said he will not be coming back here.”
In the end Judge Sniegowski sentenced Accardi to one year in jail to be served at the court’s discretion over two years, with two days of the term to be served now and he was given credit for two days already served. He received a concurrent sentence of the same as for the drunken driving charge on a charge of driving with a suspended operator’s license.
“I want to remind you, Mr. Accardi, that any slip ups on your part, that the jail term can be imposed and you made to serve the time wherever you are. This follows you for the next two years.”
The judge also ordered that he attend the Victim’s Impact Panel program in Illinois and that he pay $1,345 inn fines, costs and restitution, as well other court fines and costs. He must also complete 38 hours or community service.