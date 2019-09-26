A Mason County Jail inmate was sentenced Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court to prison time for smuggling drugs into the jail at the time of his arrest earlier this year.
Timothy Allen Lopez, 25, of Ludington, was sentenced to eight to 40 years in prison for convictions of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine; prisoner in possession of methamphetamine; methamphetamine possession; and being a habitual offender, fourth offense.
