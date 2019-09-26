Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * HIGH WAVE ACTION AND STRONG CURRENTS WILL CREATE DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. * WAVES MAY WASH OVER PIERS AND COULD SWEEP PEOPLE INTO THE LAKE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... SOUTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...WAVES 2 TO 4 FEET T REBUILDING TO 3 TO 6 FEET OVERNIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LARGE WAVES AND DANGEROUS CURRENTS WILL MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. THE WAVES WILL TOP ANY PIERS MAKING THEM HAZARDOUS AS WELL. HIGH WAVE ACTION AND STRONG CURRENTS MAKE SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. &&