Glenn Jackson III, the current attorney magistrate for the 79th District Court of Mason County, announced he is running for judge of the same court in a press release.
Jackson formally announced his candidacy for the 79th District Court judgeship by filing his petitions with the Secretary of State’s office in Lansing. The 79th District Court judge seat is currently held by Peter Wadel, who is retiring at the end of the year.
After graduating from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Glenn Jackson III moved to Ludington in 2008, to become an assistant prosecutor for Mason County. During his 10 years at the prosecutor’s office, Jackson represented Mason County and the State of Michigan in a wide array of civil and criminal matters in the district, circuit and probate courts.
Last April, Jackson was hired to become the attorney magistrate and administrator for the 79th District Court. As an attorney magistrate, Jackson has been responsible for the handling of minor misdemeanor and civil infraction matters as well as a number of other statutory responsibilities for the court. As an administrator, Jackson has been responsible for managing the court’s budget and court staff and tracking the court’s caseload.
“I’ve been blessed to serve the people of Mason County over the past decade and am asking the voters of Lake and Mason (counties) to provide me with the opportunity to expand my service by voting me in as the 79th District Court judge,” Jackson said. “I believe that my 12 years of experience of both working and practicing in the 79th District Court make me an excellent candidate for the position.”
Glenn and his wife, Jennell, reside in Mason County’s Pere Marquette Township with their two children.