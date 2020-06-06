The Loomis Street project in downtown Ludington will likely see the closure of the James Street intersection next week, according to a release from Matthew Hulst of Prein & Newhof, the City of Ludington’s engineering firm.
Hulst stated the intersection of Loomis and James streets is expected to be closed for two weeks starting Monday, and a detour will be posted to direct traffic on James Street to Filer Street then Rath Avenue then Ludington Avenue.
During the two-week closure, Hallack Contracting will install a water main and sanitary sewer at the intersection of James and Loomis streets. Hallack then will test the new water main and begin to install storm sewer improvements within the James Street intersection.
This week, Hallack removed sidewalk and roadway on Loomis Street and left Rath Avenue and James Street both open to traffic. The water main was also installed from Rath Avenue to James Street along Loomis Street.
A construction update page was set up online at bit.ly/loomisstreet.