The Ludington City Council will hear a whole lot about the James Street Plaza during its regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the municipal building.

Heather Tykoski, the community development director for the city, is giving a presentation to the council before the public comment period on the James Street Plaza Legacy Park, according to an agenda from the city.

The council already scheduled a hearing — one of two before the public — about the plaza, and that is scheduled to occur after the approval of the agenda. The hearing is in regards to approving an authorizing resolution to seek a Community Development Block Grant for the park.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.