One of two public hearings during the Monday, Feb. 10 Ludington City Council meeting will focus on a longstanding project the Ludington Downtown Board and Downtown Development Authority (DDA) have been working toward for more than a decade.

The council will host a public hearing on the proposed North James Street Legacy Park project that night to receive comments as it pursues a Community Development Block Grant for funding.

The city is seeking a little more than $2.1 million in grant funding for a pavilion, upgrades to utilities, new bathrooms and storage and landscaping. There is a $235,910 local match for the grant.

“Functionally, it’s a great space. It’s become a gathering space, but we’re missing a lot of elements out of there to make this space work,” said Heather Tykoski, community development director for the city. “We spend a ton of money each year on events dropping power in there because we don’t have enough adequate power, even for the farmers market.”

For more of this story, please purchase a print edition or buy access to our online e-edition.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.