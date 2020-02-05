One of two public hearings during the Monday, Feb. 10 Ludington City Council meeting will focus on a longstanding project the Ludington Downtown Board and Downtown Development Authority (DDA) have been working toward for more than a decade.
The council will host a public hearing on the proposed North James Street Legacy Park project that night to receive comments as it pursues a Community Development Block Grant for funding.
The city is seeking a little more than $2.1 million in grant funding for a pavilion, upgrades to utilities, new bathrooms and storage and landscaping. There is a $235,910 local match for the grant.
“Functionally, it’s a great space. It’s become a gathering space, but we’re missing a lot of elements out of there to make this space work,” said Heather Tykoski, community development director for the city. “We spend a ton of money each year on events dropping power in there because we don’t have enough adequate power, even for the farmers market.”
