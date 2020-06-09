The Ludington City Council tabled plans presented by the Ludington Jaycees for a parade after some concerns were voiced over the route and whether it would adhere to executive orders from the governor.
Ludington Jaycees President Angela Rickett, during the council’s Monday meeting hosted via the Zoom video-conferencing application, said the group will work on revisions to its plan for council discussion on June 22.
“I realize that this is a very difficult decision,” Rickett said during the second public comment period. “I respect where you as councilors and hopefully we will be back to our regularly scheduling programing in 2021. We’ll get updated documents on our website and reach out to the council so they can be involved.”
Ross Hammersley, the city attorney, mentioned the potential that the parade could run afoul of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.
“I will fall on the sword and say that I advised Mitch (Foster, city manager) and folks during (a) call, and then later in the email, that a gathering of 100 people would violate the executive order,” he said.
The governor is expected, Hammersley said, to lift that restriction to 250 people for an outdoor event, but another lift of the restriction may not come in time for the parade itself. He said he also was concerned that having the parade might attract people from outside the area, making social distancing a potential problem.
Cheri Rozell was concerned that the proposed parade route excluded the Fourth Ward, an area she represents on the council. At-Large Councilor Brandy Miller suggested a route similar to the one first responders used a few months ago, including perhaps only those first responders and veterans.
“We would be happy to bring it back with the limitations (that it) would be traditional first responders, local veterans group and EMS,” Rickett said as the council discussed the event. “I think it would be of value.”
EVENT APPROVALS
The council approved several events including the Ludington Offshore Classic, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts Concert Series at Waterfront Park, the Pure Ludington Beach Bonfire and a Friday Night Live Unplugged series with live local music from June 19 through Sept. 4, as well as summer sidewalk sales in late July.
Several August events are still scheduled, but need their respective COVID-19 plans reviewed at the July 13 city council meeting.
An unscheduled event was organized by HumaniTea co-owner Chris Turnbull, and it was before the council, too. Turnbull proposed a block party from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13. By having the event over just one block of James Street, between Loomis Street and Ludington Avenue, it should mitigate large crowds and allow for social distancing. The street also is scheduled to be closed because of the Loomis Street work.
PARK WORKOUTS
Three fitness studios saw their requests to use city parks for classes approved by the council.
Lotus of Ludington requested hosting two outdoor yoga classes two days a week during the summer. M Wellness Fitness Studio requested the use of Rotary Park on Saturdays for workouts. Northstar Fitness requested the use of Stearns Beach for fitness classes.
The council also put a sunset on the availability of the parks for those events as through Sept. 30.
GATE AT NORTH BREAKWATER
The council discussed the ongoing high water as it relates to the North Breakwater. Foster said the city was still awaiting the installation of a gate at the structure, and it was still discussing internally whether it would be closed for the season or whether it would be closed on an as-needed basis.