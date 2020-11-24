It was the end of a hot summer in August 1968, the Friday before Labor Day, when Jesse met Beth Lints at a Don’s Pizza, a local hangout next to the bowling alley. Jesse was awestruck with the skinny, bright girl with hazel eyes. They were both born and raised in Ludington, but had never met until that fateful evening.
Over the course of the next two years, the couple got to know each other when on a whim the two went into the local jewelry store and she chose her ring. On Nov. 12, 1970, they got married.
On July 26, 1972 couple was set to attend the birthday party for a 7-year-old nephew, but did not make the celebration. As it turns out, there would be two birthdays from then on as they were blessed with their son, Steven Michael.
Jesse worked at Great Lakes Castings foundry for seven years before joining the U.S. Army on Oct 13, 1975, and going to basic training. After field artillery training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, the three moved to Fort Carson in Colorado.
On June 10, 1979, the family was living overseas as Jesse was stationed in Hanau, Germany. It was there when they were blessed again adding a beautiful daughter, Rebecca Lynn, to the family.
During their marriage they moved 24 times. Beth not once ever complained. She often mentioned that where we hung our hats is our home. She was a great army wife all 23 years of active duty service.
In October 2002, their daughter-in-law Melissa Ruhl Hernandez blessed them with their first granddaughter, Olivia Ann-Marie, and 21 months later, in June 2004, Emma Reagan-Lynn, came along.
In June 2009, their only grandson, Cason Overholt, was born. He has been a great golf buddy playing often with Papi Hernandez and uncle Steve or as the kids call him Uncle “Peeve.” In March 2011, they were blessed with their third granddaughter, BrookLynn Overholt.
Beth and Jesse are proud that both Steven and Rebecca received degrees from the University of Oklahoma, and their eldest granddaughter Olivia, was just admitted to OU for the class of 2025. As a family they enjoy watching the Sooners play football and taking road trips to watch them play in bowl games.
They are blessed to be able to see their grandkids grow up. In 2015, they made their 24th and last move to Collinsville, Oklahoma, to be close to the grandkids. Steven’s family lives in Edmond, Oklahoma and they live two miles from Rebecca and her family.
Jesse is a 1968 graduate, and Beth is a 1969 graduate, of Ludington High School. Beth went to St. Simon until the 11th grade when the school closed.