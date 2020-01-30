Sarah Kaminski, a teacher at Lakeview Elementary School, presented Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's Patriot Award Wednesday.
Kaminski is an active member of the U.S. Army National Guard and nominated Kennedy.
"On behalf of the district, we are humbled and honored to receive such an award," Kennedy stated in a press release. "We have strived to not only recognize and honor those that have served through the programs that we provide, but we have also worked hard to support and remove barriers for those such as Mrs. Kaminski who seek to serve our country.
"Most importantly, Ludington Area School District is grateful and honored to have high quality educators like Mrs. Kaminski also courageously serve our country and defend our freedom.
“Mrs. Kaminski and others who serve our country are the real heroes, and are most deserving of recognition and honor,” Kennedy stated.
The Patriot Award is a recognition of the efforts made to support members of the guard or reserve by having such things as flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed, according to the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve website.