MEARS — The 54th edition of the O.J. DeJonge Middle School’s eighth grade camp brought a lot of lessons in adapting.
And there was a nap tossed in, too.
The annual trek to Grace Adventures in Silver Lake brought with it the typical adventures — laser tag, ropes courses and sailing. This year, though, it brought big changes in the weather from earlier this week with warm and storms to coolness and rain. And with it, counselors put into play what they could to make sure the kids were on the go.
“Over the years, we’ve got our bag of tricks — for the lack of a better word — we actually up in the retreat center is our tote of indoor activities for when the weather is terrible,” said O.J. teacher and camp director J.R. Schoon. “This week was crazy.”
A late Tuesday storm disrupted some of the plans of the camp, and Thursday’s cool temperatures and strong breezes prevented the campers from doing many of the water events that typically takes place. Wednesday, though, they were able to get out on the water and sail, thanks in large part to the Ludington Yacht Club’s Ludington Youth Sailing School.
“We were mostly able to do programming (Thursday) morning as normal,” Schoon said, “other than we added an indoor battle ball. It’d dodgeball on steroids. It’s kind of like dodgeball plus obstacles that you can hide behind like paintball. But we’re still able to run laser tag and the high ropes course even though it was raining a little bit.
“The kids have plenty of experiences that we normally offer.”
There was also one of quiet time, or a nap. The camp counselors could tell a little bit of a rest after being almost constantly on the go was something needed for the 130-plus eighth graders that went to camp.
“This is not normal. I’ll joke, this is the first ever nap time,” Schoon said Thursday afternoon. “The kids, they’re absolutely exhausted. It’s again, everyone is cold, tired, it was a late night (Wednesday) night. We played our game a little bit longer after dinner, which then brought us to the movie late. Even though we tested everything… technical difficulties, then delayed the movie by 15 minutes.
“We did ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which is more than two-hour run-time. So, now, the movie is ending at 10:40 when the kids are normally in their cabin getting ready for showers and stuff like that,” he said. “That made lights out later.”
Through it all, Schoon said the kids did an excellent job of showing their resilience to the week’s events.
“I told the kids one thing that I’m thankful for as we were reflecting on many different things that we do before meals as a time of reflection, I said I was thankful for their attitude and their adaptability and their flexibility. Just not whining about the weather and not complaining. Everybody is tired and everybody is grumpy and it’s cold,” he said. “I haven’t heard any complaints. They’re still out there, and they’re still trying everything.
“They’ve basically rolled with the punches. That has been absolutely fantastic.”
Following the bit of a break, the eighth graders filed into a recreation center on the Grace Adventures campus for a bit of a dry land regatta race. The cabins were paired for the week with one boys cabin paired with a girls cabin, and they competed to see who could put on a life preserver, flippers and a floating tube while walking or running forward and backward.
It brought out cheers for each team, and for those teams that were a bit behind others, the entire room began to cheer for the final participants, chanting their names.
As in years past, each of the cabins gets a name of something with an overall theme. Past themes included Harry Potter, the Star Wars franchise, military and the Olympics. This year’s theme is national parks. The camp’s assistant director, Kara Jensen, came up with the idea.
“Kara decided, she calls me this summer, and I’m thinking national parks. I said that’s a fantastic idea,” he said. “And it’s been great. The counselors, we gave them some fact cards, so they can teach their kids and quiz their kids on their national park and stuff like that. And periodically, I’ve been quizzing the kids like, hey where is Shenandoah National Park? It’s been kind of fun.
“Honestly, most of these kids have never been to any of the national parks. I made sure we picked Isle Royale because it is in Michigan,” he said. “It’s been great.”
Dinner was next followed by tug-of-war as the sun peaked more and more from behind the partly cloud skies Thursday. And after that? It was time for the mock rock concert and the fire by the outdoor chapel with s’mores.
A few more activities await the eighth graders on Friday from games to cleaning up their cabins.
“It works out well,” Schoon said.
“This has been a great group,” he said.