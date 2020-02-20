Lauren Kreinbrink returned home to Ludington last year to be an assistant prosecutor in the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Kreinbrink now is in pursuit of the top job this election year, just a short three-plus years after passing her bar examination.
“Yes, I’m the young candidate, but I have a lot of ideas to not only improve communications with law enforcement, but also be accessible to the community as well, so the community can understand what a plea bargain is and what Michigan sentencing guidelines are,” Kreinbrink told the Daily News.
Kreinbrink, a Republican, is a 2009 Ludington High School graduate, and she went on to study pre-law at the University of Michigan. After earning her bachelor’s degree in 2013, she went to Michigan State University’s College of Law. She took the bar examination in July 2016, and while awaiting the results, she worked as an intern in the Manistee County prosecutor’s office.
