Chuck Lange has spent 12 years serving on the Mason County Board of Commissioners, and he’s again running for election this year.
Lange represents the third county commission district which includes Hamlin and Grant townships. He is running as a Republican, and he has an opponent in the Aug. 4 primary in Jody Hartley.
He said he’s optimistic about the upcoming race.
“I feel good about it, and I enjoy doing what I’m doing and I think my time (on the commission) points that out,” Lange said.
Lange is married, and he and his wife have a grown daughter. He owns CL Enterprises, a machine shop, while his wife is a retired registered nurse out of Spectrum Health.
He said one of the recent county board actions he was proud of was the creation of the creation of the veterans affairs officer.
“The veterans affairs officer was one of our shining moments. That was very important to a lot of people,” he said.
He said there have been several projects the county commission has done to assist other organizations, such as helping with the Western Michigan Fair, assisting in digitizing the register of deeds records, and buying and upgrading the voting equipment used by the county clerk’s office.
Lange said he appreciates the deliberative approach the commission has taken as a whole when issues arise.
“I’d like to think that we throw ideas out on the table, hash them out and listen to other people’s viewpoints and come up with something that works for the majority of the people. That’s the most important thing that I look at it. We get a lot of requests,” he said. “The (Second Amendment sanctuary county) thing was a request that was quite controversial, and I wanted to make sure we did the right thing. I know we didn’t make everybody happy, but I think that we addressed the issue and did the best we could with what we had.”
Lange said he understands challenges lie ahead for the county in part because of the projected decrease in funds being made available from the state in revenue-sharing. He said the commission should work with each of the department heads and the county administrator if cuts come.
However, Lange said he’s pleased with what the county has done.
“We’ve managed to maintain a level of service to this community in my 12 years as a commissioner without ever raising taxes,” he said. “(It’s) always been important to me to maintain that level of services, or even add services. We’ve done a lot of different projects over that time without ever raising taxes.”
Lange said the issue of more road patrol deputies for the sheriff’s office was voted on by the people, and he said that was the way to go.
Lange said he brings more than his dozen years of experience on the county commission to the position. He has served on the county planning commission, as well as on a variety of boards and committees including the health department and 911. It began while in his 30s when he served on the Hamlin Township Fire Department. He was the department’s secretary and worked his way up in the number of panels he’s joined.
Some of the projects that could be in front of the county commission in the near future are the roof of the courthouse and security at the courthouse. Lange said the roof may need to be redone in the next two years. Meanwhile, the county commission, along with Judge Jeffrey Nellis, Sheriff Kim Cole and others, continue to explore courthouse security.
The security issue, he said, is getting a bit of a test right now with the restrictions and regulations needed to gain entry into the courthouse due to COVID-19
“This will be a precursor. It will give some insight we might not have had otherwise,” he said. “There’s been a lot of ideas floated around.”
When he started out with the county commission, he began by going to meetings well before he was elected. There have been several times he’s run for office against an opponent, and many times, those opponents turn out to be individuals that he talks with about issues that come up.
“Granted, I run as a Republican because you have to have a party, but I always say I’m middle of the road. I don’t take that hard line on either side. It’s been good so far, and I enjoy doing it,” Lange said.
This time in running, though, the campaign has been a bit different because of COVID-19. He said he’s done some door-to-door campaigning, but he’s unsure of how far to take it.
“I don’t know how far to push knocking on doors. I don’t mind engaging with people. I’ve had a lot of people call or text me to say, ‘Can I get a sign?’ But, I know how I feel when I have people knocking on my door, and it’s tough to pick a good time,” he said.