Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.