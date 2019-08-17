The Ludington Area School District’s board of education will discuss and determine a “schematic design concept” with its engineering firm during a regular meeting of the board at 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s Central Business Office.
In Superintendent Jason Kennedy’s memo to the board, he indicated the board would discuss proposals by GMB Architecture and Engineering for schematic design proposals of the new elementary school that will be built on the district’s acreage on Bryant Road near Jebavy Drive.
“The board will select the schematic design concept so that GMB can begin designing the scheme and seeking staff, student and commuity feedback through the design process,” Kennedy wrote to the board.
