The Ludington Area School District Board of Education will be meeting remotely Monday to consider emergency powers for Superintendent Jason Kennedy, decide on bids for the bond project construction, underground plumbing, material testing and technology.
The meeting will be conducted via a virtual meeting where the public can participate by either calling 224-814-1306 and dialing the PIN number 331 650 903#. For video-conferencing, Google Meet is the application the district is using. The link for the meeting is meet.google.com/gdj-juqm-edc.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday.
