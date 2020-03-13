The Ludington Daily News’ editorial and graphics departments achieved high marks from the Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, the organization announced Thursday.
Staffers in the Daily News' editorial department earned awards in government/education news. The newspaper’s stories on the building a grain bin home on the Buttersville Peninsula in Pere Marquette Township written by Managing Editor David Bossick, former staff writer Kelly van Frankenhuyzen and 2019 Daily News intern Sarah Clinkscales won in the category.
Also in government/education news, staff writer Riley Kelley and Bossick received third place for a story on a Freedom of Information Act request from the anonymous Emily.
Colton Mokofsky, a former staff writer, had a group of his stories about the opioid epidemic take third place for news enterprise reporting.
Bossick earned a third place in business/agriculture news for his story on asparagus dumping by growers in Chile and the impact it is having on local growers in Mason and Oceana counties.
The Daily News’ graphics department finished in the top three in the Excellence in Advertising category.
Judy Lytle won the community business promotion for her Brrrewfest ad. She also finished second in the entertaining services for the Bridal Show ad and third place for general retail for her Catchmark Technology ad. Lytle also took second and third in the restaurant category with her Breakfast with Benefits and Mug Club ads taking those slots, respectively.
Julie Eilers finished second in the general retail category for her Ice Box Brand ad. Eilers finished second in the home furnishings class for her Cooper’s Floor Covering ad.
The Daily News’ special inserts on World War I that was published in November 2018 and on the Man on the Moon from July 2019 finished first and second, respectively, in the special section category under editorial.
See the full story in Friday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.