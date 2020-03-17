DETROIT (AP) — A pair of entries by the Ludington Daily News won their respective categories in the annual Michigan Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition.
The Associated Press announced the awards Monday evening after canceling its awards banquet that was scheduled for April 4 in Lansing. In years past, winners were notified at the awards banquet. Daily News Managing Editor David Bossick and Assistant Managing Editor Jeff Kiessel won in the category of Best Spot News Coverage for their story, photos and videos of the fire at McCormick Sawmill in Fountain in July 2019.
“It’s all there: First-hand reporting from the fire scene; compelling quotes from the property owner, well-played; and details of the aftermath,” a judge wrote of the entry.
David Barber, a columnist and freelance writer for the Daily News, won for Best Column.
“These columns are immensely entertaining, and it’s not until the end the reader realizes he’s learned a little something along the way,” a judge wrote of Barber’s columns.
The contest was judged by a handful of newspapers in Ohio.