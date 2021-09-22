The Ludington Daily News’ Room Redo competition is making its fall debut, and applications are being sought for the contest to have a living space transformed.
The Daily News is working with the team at Cottage Works, owned by Dann and Julie Van Dyke. This will be the sixth time the newspaper has worked on the Room Redo project with Cottage Works.
Applications for Room Redo have appeared in the print edition of the Daily News, including today’s edition on page A10, and they’re available online at www.ludingtondailynews.com, too. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 15 for those seeking up to $2,500 in renovations and decorations thanks to the carpentry and interior design staff involved in the project.
Any construction work will be overseen by Cottage Works’ Dann Van Dyke and his crew, while Julie Van Dyke will provide home design and decoration advice. Rounding out the team is Sue Pohl, an experienced interior designer with an expertise in staging and home accessories.
Room Redo is also sponsored by Sherwin Williams, Skoog Heating & Cooling, Harbor Flooring, Carter Lumber, Positive Chimney & Fire Place, Lundquist Furniture, The Market, Home Depot, Pro-Master Cleaning & Restoration, Gulfeagle Supply and Redeemed.
In the spring, Jim Ricklef was the winner of the contest with a new nautical theme for his living room. In 2020, the winner was the gathering place of the Boon House of Connexion Point.