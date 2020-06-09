It very well could have been one of the longest parades Ludington has ever seen.
A stream of cars carrying the Class of 2020 for Ludington High School made its way from along Bryant Road to behind the school where the seniors became graduates Saturday afternoon on a sunny and breezy June day.
Ludington High Principal Dan Mesyar, in a pre-recorded message, gave best wishes to the class in a video posted on YouTube.
“I want to focus on the 3 1/2 years we had together,” he said. “To say you are a great group of students would be a huge understatement. You’ve been a part of the best four years this school has ever seen.”
Mesyar listed the accomplishments of the school as being named one of the Best High Schools by U.S. News and World Report for the fourth straight year, but also many of the accolades of the class itself. He said 35 percent of the class were Alpha Grads, he noted their leadership and role models and spoke of the accomplishments in extra-curricular activities from athletics to the fine arts.
“For the past three years to address each graduating class and thought, ‘How do we get any better than that?’” he said.
Because of their accomplishments — and having to work through the COVID-19 pandemic that changed their senior year — Mesyar said it will be difficult for other classes to top this graduating class.
“In this town, our community will remember you, the Class of 2020, as one of the best ever to walk the halls at Ludington High School.”
The parade itself — a vehicle for each of the graduates to parade down Lakeshore Drive, Stearns Park Drive, Ludington Avenue, Washington Street, Anderson Street then into the parking lot — had its share of different vehicles.
Some graduates sat in the back of convertibles while others were in the beds of pickup trucks. Some popped out of moonroofs and others waved from the passenger seat of their vehicle.
The community turned out to watch, too. Well-wishers were along Lakeshore Drive, and they parked in Stearns Park to get a as-close-as-they-could cheer to the graduates.
The stream of vehicles snaked their way through the parking lot behind Ludington High School. Teacher Theresa Shoop read off the list of graduates for a live audience via video and over the radio airwaves on WKLA as they pulled into the drive-through graduation ceremony.
From time to time, the horns of various cars would go off as some graduates’ had their names, their accomplishments and their memories read off by Shoop.
Seniors pulled in near the stage where they picked up their diploma off of a table, walked across the stage to have their photo taken by longtime graduation photographer Russ Miller, then exit so the next future graduate could take the stage.
Once the graduates received their diplomas, they drove past the Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education and Superintendent Jason Kennedy as they were positioned near the pool.