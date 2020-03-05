Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Rain. High 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to mainly snow showers overnight. Becoming windy. Low around 30F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.