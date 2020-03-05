A Ludington High School math teacher was arraigned Thursday on a charge of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.

Kelley Rae Chapman, 54, was arraigned on the charge following an incident on Monday in Ludington, according to a press release by Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola.

According to the release, the maximum penalty on the felony charge if five years in prison or a $10,000 fine or three times the amount of destruction of injury, whichever is greater. Jackson set the bond at $5,000, 10 percent deposit.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, at the Mason County Courthouse.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Ludington Police Department. According to the initial report, the Chapman allegedly went to a home at 6:52 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lavinia Street.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, asked Chapman to return a trophy to him, according to the report, but instead she allegedly used it to vandalize his car.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.