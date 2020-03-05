A Ludington High School math teacher was arraigned Thursday on a charge of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.
Kelley Rae Chapman, 54, was arraigned on the charge following an incident on Monday in Ludington, according to a press release by Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola.
According to the release, the maximum penalty on the felony charge if five years in prison or a $10,000 fine or three times the amount of destruction of injury, whichever is greater. Jackson set the bond at $5,000, 10 percent deposit.
A preliminary exam is scheduled for 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, at the Mason County Courthouse.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Ludington Police Department. According to the initial report, the Chapman allegedly went to a home at 6:52 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lavinia Street.
The victim, a 53-year-old man, asked Chapman to return a trophy to him, according to the report, but instead she allegedly used it to vandalize his car.