Ludington High School plans to honor its graduating class in a special way starting at 8 p.m. Friday at Oriole Field.
The school plans this tribute as one of many to this year's graduating class by showing the name and photo of each graduating student on the video board at Oriole Field each Friday night until the night of the class's scheduled graduation, May 22, according to a press release. The tribute is estimated to conclude at 9:15 p.m. each night.
The public is encouraged to drive past the tribute but remain their cars, according to the release, and asked to observe social distancing at all times.
The school noted in its release that the members of the graduating class continues to finish their required courses with teachers at Ludington, preparing for online exams in the Advanced Placement program, conclude requirements through the Career and Technical Education program at West Shore Educational School District through distance learning and/or submitting scholarship applications.