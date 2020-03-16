MANISTEE — Little River Casino Resort announced that its restaurants and bars would close at 3 p.m. Monday and the remaining resort and hotel would close at midnight in response to concerns regarding COVID-19, it announced in a press release.
"With more and more concern regarding the COVID-19 spread, Little River Casino Resort will be voluntarily closing temporarily to do our part in support of tribal, state and national closures and in the best interests of our team members, guests and community," the resort stated in a release. "It is our intent to re-open on March 30 pending any unforeseen circumstances."
The resort stated it will work on enhancing and sterilization at the complex.
The Trading Post convenience store which will remain open, according to the release. Hotel guests are encouraged to call 1-866-466-7338 for hotel reservations, cancellations, refunds or rescheduling.
Little River Casino Resort will continue to compensate its team members during this two-week closure, according to the release.