The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency announced Friday a partnership to aid getting resources to tribal veterans in Manistee and Mason counties.
According to a release from the agency, a colloboration between the two organizations will provide accreditation training and continuing education training for a veteran service officer at no cost to the tribal veteran service officer. Those officers will also be able to access the state’s automated veterans claims processing VetraSpec so tribal veterans and their families have access to veterans affairs services.
“The (agency) is very excited about this opportunity to collaborate and expand veteran service provision in and around the (tribe’s) communities,” stated Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, in the release. “These men and women have certainly earned a number of benefits through their service to our country and through this partnership, we will be able to work together to connect them to the benefits they earned.”
The tribe also was happy with the partnership.
“We share the excitement of the (agency) and welcome this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our veterans,” stated Larry Romanelli, ogema of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, in the release. “The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ Warrior Society and all our tribal veterans are a source of pride for our nation. We will do everything we can to make sure they receive the services and benefits they deserve. It is a pleasure to be able to give back to those individuals that have given us so much by their service.”