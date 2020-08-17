Neither pouring rain nor the pandemic stopped the West Michigan Livestock Council Auction from taking place on Saturday.
Starting at 1 p.m., it rained on and off while the dairy and steer calves, chickens, pigs, goats and more were led in front of the grand stand at the Mason County Fairgrounds for bidding.
“On behalf of the fair association, we need to compliment the Livestock Council in an unprecedented year and having to essentially start from scratch,” said Marcia Hansen, fair association communications director. “They did a great job of getting the animals in front of the grandstands, which is the way it was done 40 years ago. I have to compliment the council, kids and families.”
The auction attendance was higher than expected, according to Sheri Howe, fair board of directors secretary.
“We’d always like to have as many people as we can, but there’s definitely a higher turnout,” Howe said as the auction was starting.
All the people who entered the fairgrounds were asked to sign a waiver. The fair board set up sanitizing stations around the grounds. Masks were encouraged, but not required because it was an outdoor event.
“Everyone’s been very cordial in responding to the (COVID-19) requests,” said Connie Wade, fair board of directors treasurer.
The fair board decided to cancel all the other fair events due to the pandemic except the shows and auction. The shows took place on a much smaller scale with each day dedicated to one type of animal.
The horse events were focused on game competitions, such as barrel racing, Howe said.
Participants were asked to keep their horses by their trailers instead of using the stalls and leave after their events.
“Show and go,” Howe called it.
“It went really well. The kids seemed to have fun and that was the most important thing,” she said.
Siblings Claire and Johnathan Keith, auction participants, showed their pigs earlier in the week. Jessica, their mother, was glad the shows and auction took place.
“I’m just thankful my kids — all the kids — could sell their animals, that they were able to participate and this was able to still happen,” she said.
Wade said it was a good year for the shows.
“It gave the kids a sense of normalcy,” she said. “I think the kids, parents and public have received it all well. We’ve got a lot of thanks saying thanks for doing this for the kids. That’s been really nice.”
Dakota and Dallas Cregg sold their dairy cows on Saturday. Dakota received sixth place overall in market and Dallas received fifth overall in market.
“I’m glad that we had a fair,” Dakota said.
Commemorative shirts were made and donated by a local woman, Janet Raspotnik, for fundraising, Wade said.
“So we can try to cover some of our bills,” she said. “This is a year where we haven’t gone to businesses for donations because no one has any money.”
The awards for showmanship were also donated, Wade said.
Despite the extra effort it took to put the events on, she described it as a calmer year.
“For us directors, we usually have the carnival going and the grand stand events going all at once,” she said. “It’s just relaxed.”