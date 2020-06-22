PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Western Michigan Fair Association announced late Friday night that its schedule is modified for this year with very limited events.
“This year, WMFA will conduct livestock shows and host the West Michigan Livestock Council Auction,” stated WMFA President Ken Ferwerda in a press release. “However, all entertainment, still exhibits, grandstand events and carnival rides have been cancelled for 2020.
“This decision was made after many discussions over the past months with our providers, vendors and community partners who all have assisted in making the fair such a great event in years past.”
The fair is scheduled for Aug. 11 through 15.
Ferwerda stated that the board believed it would fall under the sixth phase of the governor’s safe start plan — or post-pandemic. Mason County was listed as being in the fourth phase, or “Medium Risk.”
“The Michigan Safe Start Plan does not permit gatherings the size of our typical fair until Phase 6 which adds a lot of uncertainty to our planning phases,” Ferwerda stated.
This year’s fair schedule will be released on July 1, he stated, and the board will provide information then on what will be offered and expected during the week of the fair.
Several events that were scheduled to use the Mason County Fairgrounds beyond the fair itself were canceled in May and June. Two events with 4-H were canceled for July, too.