WASHINGTON — A $1 million grant is set to flow into mental health and addiction services at West Michigan Community Mental Health.
West Michigan CMH will receive $1 million per year for four years to expand services in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.
A press release from the office of U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) stated the funding builds on her effort to transform mental health and addiction treatment through Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
Since 2018, Michigan has received over $151 million in grant funding for CCBHCs.
“Because of the hard work of so many of our community partners, our mental health care and addiction initiative is a proven success story,” Stabenow stated. “In Michigan and across our country, we are finally transforming the way we deliver high-quality services in our communities and the results are clear. Now more people who are struggling with mental health issues or addiction will get the treatment they need close to home.”
Lisa Williams, CEO of West Michigan CMH, stated the grant funds will be targeted at “education and outreach to primary care, schools, and emergency departments to ensure access for an additional 575 individuals from specific underserved populations (uninsured, underinsured, and Hispanic/Latino and LGBTQIA+).”
Asked for more specific details, Williams added there will be “more work on coordination agreements, looking at offering more non-traditional hours, doing more to recruit team members from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, offering more multi-lingual access.”
Williams said the organization is “thrilled to be a recipient of its third consecutive” CCBHC grant.
“With the first two CCBHC Expansion grants (awarded 2018 and 2020) WMCMH embedded CCBHC services into its three counties and expanded access to mental health and substance use prevention and treatment to an additional 1,600 individuals.
“CCBHC has fundamentally changed how we deliver services in our rural communities, making evidence-based treatment and recovery possible for everyone,” she said.
CCBHCs are required to provide a comprehensive set of services including 24/7/365 crisis services; outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services; immediate screenings, risk assessments, and diagnoses; and care coordination, including partnerships with emergency rooms, law enforcement, and veterans’ groups.
The clinics will be reimbursed through Medicaid for the full cost of providing services. Stabenow and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) created these community clinics through the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act, which became law in 2014.
A report authored by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing shows that these community clinics are increasing access to high-quality mental health and addiction treatment that is making a difference in the lives of thousands of people in communities across the country.
Statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services show that people who received services at these clinics:
- Had 69% fewer emergency department visits;
- Spent 60.3% less time in jails; and
- Saw a 40.7% decrease in homelessness.
Also, 84% of these clinics either already provide direct services on site at elementary, middle, and high schools or plan to in the future.