Scottville’s 10 & 31 celebration will be back on Saturday, Aug. 6, offering both familiar and new activities to visitors throughout the downtown area.
The city’s Downtown Development Authority organized the event, which will include a car show, the traditional rubber duck race on the Pere Marquette River at Riverside Park and a Razor rally, which is a new addition for the year.
As opposed to previous years, the 10 & 31 Celebration will be held for one day only rather than spanning the weekend, and City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said the scaling back was mainly due to people’s schedules and the availability of volunteers.
Still, there will be “a wide variety of things for everyone to participate in,” according to Nancy Sanford of the DDA.
Sanford, who led the committee that organized the Razor rally, said the new event will be “a side-by-side, kind of like a poker run,” featuring off-road utility terrain vehicles.
Participants will gather at Riverside Park before heading out to “travel together throughout southeast Mason County” before returning to the park, according to DDA Chair Joe Knowles.
Sanford said the Razor rally was added to the 10 & 31 Celebration to give people “options (for) things to do.”
She added that the UTVs are “so popular this year … that we decided to include it in our event.”
Registration for the rally is $5, and starts at 10 a.m. at Riverside Park.
The rubber duck race, presented by Smith & Eddy insurance, will be much the same as previous years, according to Knowles.
“You’ve got 1,000 ducks that will be dumped into the east side of the P.M. River and … retrieved by local fire department volunteers and the top places will be paid cash prizes,” Knowles said. “A lot of businesses in the area purchase ducks, and they run their own tiny race, and the winning business is able to donate the money to their charity of choice.”
The duck race takes place at 3 p.m. at Riverside Park.
Tickets are $5 and are sold at Smith & Eddy Insurance, City Hall and other downtown Scottville businesses.
The car show, another mainstay of summer Scottville events, is from 9 a.m. to noon on South Main Street, with awards presented at 12:15 p.m.
Knowles and Sanford said the 10 & 31 Celebration is going to be good for businesses and residents alike.
“It’s a family friendly event, and there’s plenty of things to do,” Sanford said.
“There’s going to be a ton of activity and tons of people around,” Knowles added. “It’s gonna be a great day in Scottville.”
The 10& 31 Celebration will take place alongside the Western Michigan Old Engine Club’s annual Old Engine & Tractor Show, which will also be a major draw for the downtown during that weekend.
“It should be a fun day and even though there’s a little less going on this year than last, it gives more people time to see everything at the Old Engine Show. There’s going to be a lot going on down there, they do a great event,” Newkirk said. “So come see the car show, then go down to the Old Engine Club (grounds).”