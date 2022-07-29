Duck race

Firefighters retrieve rubber ducks during Scottville's 10 & 31 Celebration last year at Riverside Park. This year's event, set for Saturday, Aug. 6, will again feature the rubber duck race, as well as a car show and Razor rally.

 Daily News File Photo

Scottville’s 10 & 31 celebration will be back on Saturday, Aug. 6, offering both familiar and new activities to visitors throughout the downtown area.

