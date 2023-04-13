HAMLIN TWP. — Andy Nelson stood next to what used to be a 100-foot white pine tree that is located on his property near the banks of the Lincoln River in Hamlin Township.
The tree was struck by lightning two weeks ago causing the tree to shatter into multiple pieces, shooting debris 40-50 yards in every direction, according to the home owner.
“It happened at 1:47 a.m., and I have never experienced a sound like that before,” Nelson said.
He said the energy from the strike followed the tree roots and left divots of trench lines in the ground.
The strike caused damage to three windows in his home more than 200 yards away.
“It blew three windows into my house causing the glass to shatter,” he said.
Nelson said he believes the tree was at least 100 feet tall and was one of the biggest on his 36 acres property.
At the trunk, Nelson said he and another person could barely reach around the circumference of the tree.
“I know that the pines are usually filled with sap and is a pretty wet wood but when the tree splintered the pieces where dried out,” he said.
Nelson has had many visitors out to his property to see first hand the damage of the lighting strike.
“People have said things like ‘wow’ and ‘I can’t believe the amount of damage.’”
Nelson does not have plans to clean the area up, but instead leaving nature to clean it up.