Two candidates running to represent the 101st District, including Mason County, discussed key issues during an online forum Wednesday evening.
Incumbent Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and challenger Beth McGill-Rizer, a Democrat, will be on the Nov. 3 ballot for the State House of Representatives seat.
The Facebook Live segment was part of a week-long online series hosted by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News.
Daily News Managing Editor David Bossick and Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller asked questions while Steve Begnoche, former Daily News managing editor, moderated.
O’Malley and McGill-Rizer each responded to questions about leaders’ responses to the pandemic, issues accessibility to affordable internet and childcare, the possibility of budget shortfalls in the coming year, as well as other topics. Some of the questions were submitted by readers.
Both candidates were asked their positions on coronavirus restrictions, and what the next steps should be for Michigan.
O’Malley, who is seeking to retain the seat he won in 2018, said while he originally supported the governor’s actions, there came a time when she and the house differed on handling the pandemic.
“I was behind the governor 100 percent and the legislature was behind her. We quickly appropriated $150 million so she would have it at her disposal,” he said. “Somewhere along the line in April, she decided to go it on her own and left the legislature behind.”
Going forward, O’Malley said he would like to see a more balanced response where the leaders work together.
A background in health care would inform McGill-Rizer’s decisions regarding the pandemic, she said.
“Health care has been a part of my life since I was 16 years old. I believe you must follow the science and the science tells us this is a novel virus that we don’t know a lot about. What we do know is by Gov. Whitmer taking the actions she did, a lot of people’s lives were saved.”
She said the result of the governor’s actions — the declining number of cases and a resurging economy — speak for itself, but she would also like to see Whitmer work with the legislature on this issue in the future.
One question posed to the candidate ask how each would address making reliable internet accessible in rural areas, as it has become a major issue during the pandemic.
O’Malley agreed COVID-19 exposed the lack of connectivity. He said the infrastructure is being put into place, though perhaps not as quickly as people hoped.
“We need to have a full-fledged approach to do this... Many of our rural co-ops are working to make those loops and the ability to have the broadband and internet capability infrastructure,” he said.
Further, a new bill that is currently before the state senate that addresses how funds for internet access will be distributed going forward, making sure communities who need it most get it.
McGill-Rizer, who lives in Victory Township, said the issue of internet is important and she can relate because she’s dealt with unreliable rural broadband.
“One issue is accessibility...the other is the cost the affordability and we see that not just for students and families, but also for businesses and our growers,” she said. “This is an issue that crosses all the folks in our district.”
She proposed looking into internet as a public utility.
Both candidates were asked about the possibility of shortfalls going into the next year and their budget priorities.
O’Malley said the pandemic’s impact on the economy isn’t fully realized yet, but his focus would be to stimulate small businesses — not by raising taxes, but through pursuing grants.
“We still don’t know where the bottom is on the COVID fallout,” he said. “We could see... between and 20 and 40 percent (business) failure because of this COVID situation and the lockdown situation.”
McGill-Rizer said focusing job creation through infrastructure will be key to economic recovery.
“Infrastructure is the pivotal piece in this. By building and expanding our infrastructure we create good union jobs with good wages and good benefits. That’s what will help us raise revenue because we are going to need revenue to do these things. It’s a cycle,” she said.
She agreed with O’Malley that the pandemic’s long-term financial impact has yet to be seen.
It will be important to invest in small businesses and one way to do that will be through infrastructure. Careful spending with full use of federal dollars is in order, she said.
In response to a question about access to affordable childcare as a barrier for people entering the workforce and employers finding qualified employees, O’Malley said solutions are currently in progress.
“I have three bills moving their way through the committee process now,” he said. “These are really important because I’ve sat down with people over the past two years... and said, what do we need to do?”
He understands that Mason County’s situation is different because in-home daycare is more common and he plans to make this issue a priority if elected for a second term.
McGill-Rizer identified with the importance of quality care, as her children went to an in-home daycare.
“One of the most important things for getting that childcare is having a living wage,” she said. “That living wage for our workers so they can afford to pay for childcare, but also making sure our child care workers are receiving a living wage.”
Along with a living wage, she also would like to see consistent and fair regulations from the state.
In closing statements, O’Malley said he is looking forward to another term, and if he doesn’t get re-elected he is grateful for his time as a representative.
McGill-Rizer said if elected, she would be a problem-solver open to hearing people’s problems.
The full forum video is available on the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.