Three candidates running to represent the new 102nd District discussed key issues about school, healthcare and government during a primary election candidate forum in Waterfront Park in Ludington on Thursday evening.
The forum was hosted by the Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mason County Press and the Ludington Daily News.
35th District Senator Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and Republican candidates Andrew Sebolt and Ryan Roberts from Hart will be on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot. The winner will face Democrat Brian Hosticka of Whitehall in the November general election.
One of these four men will represent the newly drawn up district. The new 102nd State Representative District includes portions of Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. In Mason County, it is everything except the four eastern townships. In Oceana County, the district includes everything except Colfax and Leavitt townships. The portion of Manistee County included in the district is Manistee, Brown, Stronach and Filer townships and the City of Manistee. Parts of Muskegon County included are White River, Montague, Whitehall, Holton, Cedar Creek and part of Dalton townships with the cities of Whitehall and Montague.
Daily News Managing Editor David Bossick and Mason County Press Editor-in-Chief Rob Alway asked questions while Steve Begnoche, former Daily News managing editor, moderated.
The three candidates largely agreed when it came to parental involvement in education. Sebolt believes it should all come back down to the basics: “writing, reading and arithmetic.” If elected he would support parents taking their children out of schools that teach Critical Race Theory, sexual education and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
“During COVID we had our daughter at home for school and guess what? Her grades went up,” Sebolt said. “Parents can do it, but we need an economic environment so parents don’t have to look at, ‘Do I want to work or do I want my kid to have a great education that‘s not indoctrinated?’”
Roberts, with his strong belief in the importance of communication, stated he would explain the pros and cons of any school decision with the parents and allow them to decide what their children are exposed to. He said he understands the pressures of work and life, but would like to see parents put that aside and have input in their child’s education.
“I believe a lot of parents are uninvolved and uninformed and we need to figure out ways to get that turned around, not just in school systems but in local politics as well,” Roberts said. “A lot of parents are overwhelmed with work and with life and they don’t have time to get involved in a lot of this stuff, but they have to see the importance in it.”
VanderWall also saw the importance of making education a local issue, not a state one. He would like to see school boards informed of what teachers intend to have in the curriculum and to ensure that it aligns with the standards of the people in the area.
All three also agreed on the issue of school safety and bringing in people from the community, such as retired police officers or veterans, to protect students.
“I would even advocate for retired military people who are trained and people who are not afraid to act and…have a plan,” Sebolt said. “We need people who have that experience to do it.”
VanderWall also stressed the importance of working with local police and retired officers who could implement a plan.
“First off, No. 1, school safety is extremely important, and I think a lot of ideas get brought into Lansing that we can use and we’re working on some of them right now,” VanderWall said.
Roberts was on the same page with community involvement and gathering ideas from the people of the district.
The three had different ideas on how to resolve issues with housing in Mason County. Sebolt discussed “reversing course” on massive housing units and focus on decreasing preservation fines and fees that prevent people from buying houses that are starting to fall into disarray due to lack of vacancy.
VanderWall’s ideas involved changing zoning on different properties and believes that Mason County has done a good job of this already. Roberts commented on increasing rent rates stating that when he lived in Ludington previously “rent was half of what it is now.” He would like to relieve the financial stress of everyday people.
The three largely disagreed on two topics: the state-funded Pure Michigan campaign and protesting on the steps of the Capitol.
VanderWall and Roberts both support the Pure Michigan campaign, stating that it brings more people and money into the state.
“We’re seeing tourists come from all over the country,” VanderWall said. “If anybody’s been in the Upper Peninsula in the past two years, if you walk through and you see the plates, they’re not from Michigan. They’re from a lot of states because they have seen what we have to offer.”
Sebolt took the opposite stance, stating that Pure Michigan is a situation of “picking winners and losers.” He views the campaign as advertising using taxpayers dollars in a way that no other campaign can.
“You don’t see this same kind of taxpayer use in other forms of business or in small business,” Sebolt said. “Advertising with my tax dollars, your tax dollars, it should be like any other kind of group. If you have a cause or an issue you want to advance…make your own investment.”
Candidates were also asked why they won’t stand on the Capitol building steps and refuse to pass more legislation when the governor vetoes a bill. VanderWall and Sebolt both stated they would go through the legal steps of suing through the state or federal courts, but Roberts took a different approach.
“I actually like that idea,” he said. Roberts would like to “disrupt things in Lansing.” He believes legislators have become a servant to the state government instead of their people and that needs to change.
“Protesting and creating a ruckus, I’m already banned from the Senate building and I’ve only been there once so,” he said.
In his closing statement, Curt VanderWall expressed a desire to send a “common sense legislator” to Lansing who knows how to “get things done.” He looks to bring opportunities to the district in healthcare, child safety, mental health and issues that are pertinent to the community.
Roberts said it is an “honor” to run for this district as a “warrior” and someone who is “passionate.” He looks to fight for the community, its children and its future.
“You are dealing with a warrior who will never sell out,” he said. “I believe we need somebody with integrity, somebody with courage, somebody who has a passion to serve.”
Sebolt’s goal, if elected, would be to restore freedoms in the country that he said have eroded away over the years. He has watched the country be at war since he graduated high school and in the past two years he has seen the last of freedom disappear, he said.
“From the time that I was a kid, 18 years old, to my life right now I have seen our freedoms slowly get eroded and then two years ago just go away,” Sebolt said. “I want to make sure that that never happens again and in fact, that they get restored.”