There are 13 individuals who applied to be the next superintendent at Ludington Area Schools, according to Dave Killips, the regional president of Michigan Leadership Institute, that is assisting the district with the search.
Candidates had until 4 p.m. Friday to submit the necessary materials to apply for the position.
“I believe there are a number of quality candidates with one eventually becoming Ludington’s next superintendent,” Killips said, himself a LHS alum.
None of the 13 candidates are currently working for Ludington Area Schools, he said.
Killips said of the 13 applicants, 10 are men and three are women. Four of the candidates have doctorates.
Five of the candidates have experience as a superintendent. Other candidates have experience as a principal, central office and/or experience at an intermediate school district or a educational service district.
There are six candidates with experience from outside the state, and that includes one that has educational experiences outside the country. Six candidates have experience in the state. There is one candidate with experience both in the state and out of state.
A review of the candidates will take place on Monday, Oct. 25. Those that are asked for interviews will have those interviews starting Monday, Nov. 1, through Wednesday, Nov. 3, and again from Monday, Nov. 8, to Tuesday, Nov. 9. The plan is to have a superintendent in place by January 2022.