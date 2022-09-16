BRANCH TWP. — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday morning, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
The crash occurred at 7:03 a.m. A section of U.S. 10, between South Walhalla Road and South Tyndall Road, was closed off for more than an hour, as crews responded.
“There was a 15-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle,” Cole told the Daily News. “It was a pickup truck. … His injuries would be considered critical. … I was told it was serious.”
Cole said the sheriff’s office’s crash response team was on site investigating, and that more information will be released soon.
Branch, Custer and Carr fire departments also responded to the crash and helped direct traffic.
The highway was reopened around 9:30 a.m.