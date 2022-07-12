Janet Barth, a 1967 graduate of Mason County Central High School, is receiving a history-making award for career-spanning contributions to science and nuclear engineering, and she’s hoping locals with big dreams will take note and find inspiration in her story.
The emeritus NASA scientist and advisor for the Miller Engineering & Research Corporation recently learned she’s been named the 2023 recipient of the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Award by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
She’s the first woman ever to receive the honor, and it comes after decades of studying the effects of radiation in space.
Barth is also the 2022 recipient of the Robert Shea Distinguished Member Award, presented by IEEE’s Nuclear & Plasma Science Society (NPSS), which recognizes leadership and service in nuclear and plasma sciences.
The Shea award was “kind of expected,” Barth said, since she was the president of the NPSS a while back, and the award tends to find its way into the hands of past presidents.
The Marie Sklodowska-Curie Award, though, is a different story.
“The Curie award was not expected at all. I was utterly stunned,” Barth told the Daily News. “I was numb. I just sat in front of my computer, speechless, for several minutes.
“I knew I was nominated, but I didn’t think I’d get it.”
She said the award is broad, encompassing many disciplines and drawing many competitive nominations.
“The nomination has to have it all,” she said. “You have to show eight specific accomplishments and evidence of the impact of the accomplishments as well as leadership and leadership in diversity.
“The society is sort of a federation of areas. Radiation effects is one area. There’s also particle accelerators. … Another area is medical imaging; it’s hard to compete with people who develop technology that detects cancer.”
She said she “still can’t quite believe” she’s receiving the award.
Barth feels a kinship with Curie, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist responsible for the discovery of radium and polonium, who helped pave the way for women in the sciences. Barth said she can relate to Curie, who was the “lone woman” in a sea of male scientists like Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger.
“It’s a big deal for me because … Marie Curie was the only lady at conferences, always,” Barth said. “She was not allowed to present at conferences; her husband had to present for her.
“When I first started my career, and up to about 15 years ago, I felt like (that) … So I’ve done a lot of firsts as a woman in the field.”
Throughout her career, she’s worked hard, overcoming adversity to get a foothold, just as Curie did.
“There were a lot of times when I was discouraged,” Barth said, adding that she encountered “institutional discrimination” during her 39 years working at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.
“I refused to give up,” she said.
In addition to being the first woman to receive the Curie award since its 2008 introduction by the IEEE, Barth is also the first to earn the award for achievements in the study of radiation effects.
The Curie award’s citation states that it recognizes “leadership of and contributions to the advancement of the design, building, deployment and operation of capable, robust space systems.”
The award only goes to individuals with career-spanning achievements. Barth has no shortage of those.
Early in her career, she worked to improve analyses of the effects of space and solar radiation on spacecrafts.
“I knew there were problems with the radiation environment programs were using,” she said. “They weren’t very accurate. … So I’d talk to people … about the need to put together new missions to gather new data to get our scientists together.
“That was long-term, it started in the mid-1990s. I started complaining about that then and I did not give up.”
She developed tools and techniques that are still being used.
“The word got out that I knew how to navigate large organizations and … I became a branch head, then they recruited me to a senior executive. Then I became the electrical and engineering chief for Goddard,” Barth said. “That’s where I really started seeing the impact of the work I’d done previously. We were able to qualify more capable electronic systems on spacecrafts.”
Barth supported NASA’s Office of Space Sciences in developing requirements for the Living With a Star Program, which “provides missions to improve understanding of the space radiation environment,” according to Barth’s nomination. She co-authored Goddard’s proposal to NASA that resulted in congressional approval of $2 billion for the program.
She also gave a short course for NASA on space environment and effects, which is considered “seminal,” or, a “contribution that has lasted the test of time,” according to Barth.
Barth has given her expertise to projects including the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, all Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions and the joint U.S.-Japan Global Precipitation Measurement satellite.
Her 2004 International Space Radiation Model Development Workshop led to funding from NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense to support the development of the next-generation models of the Van Allen belts, which were released in 2015 and are still being used for space-system design and mission planning.
In 2014, Barth was awarded the Goddard Space Flight Center’s Robert H. Goddard Award of Merit, the highest individual honor that can be bestowed to a Goddard Space Flight Center employee.
Those are only some of the many achievements outlined in the nomination that earned Barth the Curie award.
Barth also worked on the James Webb Space Telescope, the first images from which were just released by NASA.
Because the Webb telescope didn’t launch until after her nomination was submitted, it didn’t factor into IEEE’s decision to give Barth the award. But Barth said she worked on environmental requirements for the telescope, and continued to work on the project for more than 20 years.
“As my career progressed, it kept intersecting with James Webb,” she said. “I worked on it for 20 years.
“My name is engraved on the flight box; it’s in space.”
She said she woke up early on Christmas morning to watch the launch of the telescope “and to cheer on the team members who were at the launch site at Koukou in French Guiana and at the Missions Operations Center at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.”
“It was thrilling the watch the solar arrays deploy and hear the announcement that the (Webb telescope) was operating on its own power system.”
It takes the better part of a lifetime to amass so many career milestones, according to Barth, who added, “You don’t do it in 10 or 20 years.”
She said she hopes more women will commit to doing similar long-term work in the sciences.
Barth, daughter of the late John and Blanche McCumber, grew up in Riverton Township before heading off to college at the University of Michigan. Her youth in rural Michigan was pivotal to her success.
“I’m proud that I grew up on a small farm town where I learned the value of hard work,” she said.
Barth said it’s crucial to find a passion and stick to it. That’s what she would encourage others to do — be they students at MCC or elsewhere, or adults looking for a way to leave their mark.
“Find out what your passion is and don’t let anyone deter you,” she said. “A lot of it is tenacity; tenacity is highly undervalued in our society.”
She said she wanted to publicize the award locally “so kids could see that you can stretch and do different things.”
The Marie Sklodowska-Curie Award will be presented to Barth by the IEEE sometime in the next year.