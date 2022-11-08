Bill Rozell, a 2006 Ludington High School graduate, will be promoted to a commission officer position within the U.S. Navy.
Rozell, following in his father’s (Randy) footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2007.
During his more than 15 years in the Navy, Rozell has continued to climb the ranks, as an enlisted man he rose to the rank of senior chief petty officer. On Dec.1 in Norfolk, Virginia he will earn the rank of chief warrant officer, and become a commissioned officer in the Navy.
Rozell in 2007 was assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes for bootcamp, which is located in Illinois, and is the only naval bootcamp. He graduated from bootcamp on Aug. 10, 2007. From there he went to A school to become a gas turbine systems electrician and was the top graduate in his class.
“Being the top graduate gave me an automatic advancement in rank,” he said. “I left the A school with the rank of petty officer third class.’
Upon leaving A school in 2008, Rozell was stationed on the USS Reuben James in Pearl Harbor. The USS Reuben James is a guided missile frigate.
Rozell said he had two deployments on the Reuben James while stationed in Hawaii. The deployments were for a number of things like maritime security or drug operations in the Pacific Ocean and Asia.
“The deployments were typically between six and nine months,” he said.
Rozell left the USS Reuben James in February 2011 and was assigned to the USS Port Royal, Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, which was also stationed in Hawaii.
While on the USS Royal, he earned the rank of petty office first class.
Rozell said he made one deployment while on the ship. He left the USS Royal in 2014.
From Hawaii he moved to Mayport, Florida, where he was stationed at the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center. During his two years at the regional center he earned the rank of chief petty officer.
In 2018 transferred to the guided missile destroyer, the USS Gravely, which is stationed at Norfolk, Virginia.
Rozell was the top snipe in the engineering department, a snipe referring to the enlisted sailors who served below in the engine rooms of fire rooms.
In 2019 he was selected for senior chief, which is a high honor in the navy.
In 2020 Rozell transferred to the surface warfare school command, an engineering school where he teaches enlisted sailors.
He is the lead instructor for the senior enlisted propulsion engineering course.
Rozell said once he became a commissioned officer he could move to any ship he wanted from gas turbine to diesel to steam to nuclear propulsion.
He said early on in his naval experience it can be tough because you are the lowest sailor on the totem pole. The higher you climb in the ranks it doesn’t necessarily get any easier because with rank comes more responsibility.