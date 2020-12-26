More than any story, issue or event in recent memory, COVID-19 cast a shadow over every facet of 2020, altering life for people throughout the world.
Mason County was no exception.
Even the election of a new U.S. president in Democrat Joe Biden, and the campaigns leading up to that decision, took a backseat in 2020 to the pandemic.
Schools were shuttered for the second half of the 2019-20 academic year. A deluge of executive orders limited indoor and outdoor gatherings, forcing businesses to adapt, or in some cases temporarily or even permanently close.
Layoffs were seen throughout the state as unemployment figures climbed.
Construction projects were halted, but then roared to life as many contractors reported their best years ever.
Zoom and face masks became a part of the daily routine, and voters had to familiarize themselves with absentee and mail-in voting procedures to account for the toll the pandemic took on polls.
From healthcare, education and business to arts, entertainment and events, there was nothing COVID-19 didn’t impact; as 2021 approaches, the pandemic is still ongoing, and that impact is still being felt.
The first cases hit the state in late March, and by March 23, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order prohibiting businesses from requiring non-essential workers to leave their homes.
On March 26, Mason County saw its first case in an individual with residency in both Mason and Oceana counties. Though Mason County was less impacted than other parts of the state by the initial wave in the winter and spring, cases eventually started to build up even in remote, rural West Michigan.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, there have been 872 COVID-19 cases in Mason County, with 17 deaths, according to District Health Department No. 10. The deaths mark those who died who tested positive for the disease, not necessarily died from it.
Signature area events were canceled, and in many cases, continue to be canceled.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) stepped in issuing its own emergency measure after some of Whitmer’s executive orders were struck down by the supreme court, but life remained much the same.
Truly, in 2020, there was no word on anyone’s lips more than “COVID-19.”
Education
In many ways, schools were on the frontlines of the pandemic. On March 12, the governor issued an executive order prohibiting all in-person instruction in Michigan schools for a period initially meant to last three weeks.
On April 2, another order was issued, suspending all face-to-face learning for the remainder of the school year, and school officials had to rally to form remote-learning plans for students, adding to and expanding those plans as the weeks turned into months.
Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and Gateway to Success Academy each had to find new and unique ways to hold their graduation celebrations for Class of 2020 seniors, as prohibitions on indoor gatherings remained in effect.
The hope was that school would be able to resume as normal by the fall, but the pandemic continued, and on July 2, the state issued an order that all Michigan schools had to develop learn-from-home options for the 2020-21 year.
Plans had to be made quickly to make accommodations for remote learning for students who chose not to return to school in-person.
Many students opted to return to school in a face-to-face capacity, but it was a changed experience. Masks and face shields became a mandate for most students and all teachers, and social distancing presented a challenge.
School-associated COVID-19 cases came to each of the local school districts during the fall. In some cases, full classrooms or grades went to remote learning such as Mason County Central or Mason County Eastern. Ludington Area Schools moved to remote learning because of a rash of close contacts to positive COVID-19 cases, putting a greater strain on the small pool of substitute teachers.
On Nov. 18, the MDHHS issued a three-week “pause” for high schools, and those who had opted to return to school in-person returned home. That order was extended through Dec. 20, meaning all schools in the area would not return to class until the end of winter break in 2021.
Healthcare
Healthcare workers found themselves taxed and fatigued as the pandemic wore on into the summer. When cases started to rise steeply in the fall, the strain grew greater.
District Health Department No. 10 stated that, as of Nov. 14, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital had seen at least one person for COVID-19 every day for more than a month. The hospital’s communications manager, Patricia Ezdebski, stated that capacity was a concern.
Testing was also a confusing issue from the outset.
Tents were set up outside Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital to handle doctor-referred testing early on. Now, tests are more available, with pop-up clinics being offered, but it took a while to reach that point.
Healthcare workers were not only overwhelmed throughout the year, they were also at risk. In November, Ezdebski said hundreds of Spectrum Health staff members had tested positive for the virus. That led to a shortage of medical care professionals and extra work for those who remained.
“Because exponential spread of COVID-19 is happening across the country, it is difficult to bring in temporary contract care providers,” Ezdebski said in November. “The challenges are upon us. We are meeting them as best we can, but we need the community’s help in practicing the public health guidelines that will help us to lower the spread of COVID-19.”
In December, District Health Department No. 10 announced that the long-awaited vaccine would be in Mason County before Christmas, and that top-priority populations would start receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine starting before year’s end. The general public, however, could have to wait until spring 2021 to have access to the vaccine.
That first vaccine went to Anna Bateson, a public health nurse at the health department. She was one of 12 vaccinated on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The next day, 40 members of the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital team were vaccinated.
Events
Event cancellations began in mid-March and continued throughout the summer tourism season. Family AfFair, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the Blessing of the Bikes, the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Fourth of July Freedom Festival Parade, West Shore Bank’s Rhythm & Dunes concerts, the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Suds on the Shore, the Western Michigan Fair and more cherished summer events were called off for the year due to concerns about public gatherings.
As the pandemic continued to shape day-to-day life, event cancellations became the norm rather than the exception. Halloween parties were canceled, and a question remained unanswered well into fall about whether or not trick-or-treating would be feasible. Eventually, Ludington and Scottville promoted the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid group events and person-to-person contact.
Thanksgiving and Christmas were much the same. The fall saw a rise in local cases, and as a result, community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners were held in a pick-up capacity.
The Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop — a massive draw for tourists — will be held in a virtual capacity this year, with a video contest set up to encourage involvement.
Many of those events also functioned as fundraisers for area nonprofits, which led to a deficit for those organizations.
The Community Foundation for Mason County, in August, hosted a virtual Match Day event to help raise money for several local nonprofit groups whose normal fundraising events were disrupted due to the pandemic. During that event, approximately $450,000 was raised for 16 area organizations, according to Andrea Large, executive director of the community foundation.
Business
The pandemic upset the economy at the local, state and national level. Unemployment numbers soared due to mass-layoffs in the wake of executive orders that limited the operations of many businesses for the sake of health.
Mason County’s unemployment rate rocketed to a possible record high of 25.4 percent in April, according to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budgets (DTMB), and though there have been gains since, it’s been a slow process.
DTMB analysts told the Daily News it’s fair to attribute those figures to COVID-19.
Restaurants and bars throughout the state were hit hard by the various executive orders. Some area eateries closed temporarily, while others offered curbside pick-up models. Restrictions on indoor gatherings meant new methods had to be developed to keep people business afloat — and to keep people fed.
There was some reprieve in the summer after the lifting of the initial stay-at-home order, but the Nov. 18 MDHHS order limited indoor dining once again.
Local establishments like The Ville, which opened in June, House of Flavors and many others focused on takeout.
Local food pantries had to change their practices as well, even as the need for food in the community grew greater in light of layoffs.
The Lakeshore Food Club closed its doors for five months, pivoting to a pick-up distribution model for patrons. When it did finally open back up, on Sept. 9, many safety measures were in place in.
Other food pantries — the Salvation Army food pantry, Caritas Food Pantry and Crossroads Church — also resorted to curbside pickup to make sure people in need were fed.
Throughout the summer, several drive-thru produce distribution events were held at the Mason County Fairgrounds, thanks to the USDA’s Farm to Families program. These events helped get thousands of pounds of food in the hands of local families, with help from the Lakeshore Food Club, the Western Michigan Fair Association and volunteers from local high schools.
Tourism
Mason County fared better than expected during the summer tourism season, according to Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Area CVB.
When the stay-at-home order lifted, allowing most businesses to function again with social distancing and mask mandates in effect, people still came to Ludington during the summer.
“As a whole for the year, our hotels and… businesses will see year-over-year decline in numbers,” Miller told the Daily News in September. “But I think if you look at July and August, downtown was very busy. Restaurants and retailers had as many shoppers as ever.”
Travel was more in-state than out-of-state, but the lakeshore still provided a destination for summer travelers.
Many businesses adopted outdoor shopping experiences to make it easier for the influx of patrons to shop safely.
There was some relief available in the form of state grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. During the tourism season, almost 50 businesses were awarded grants, ranging from $1,500 to $11,900, Miller said at the time.
Eight new businesses were welcomed to the community between June and September, which was surprising for the chamber considering the pandemic.
As Michiganders look ahead to 2021, they do so with cautious optimism following a turbulent year.