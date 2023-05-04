VICTORY TWP. — In what has become a rich tradition for thousands of nursing students each year, including the 27 from the West Shore Community College, a pinning ceremony was held on Thursday to mark their graduation from the school’s nursing program.
The ceremony was held at Center Stage Theater among the students’ family and friends. Three students even chose to receive their pin from a family member, whether those were a husband, father or son.
Shellyn Boes, the director of nursing and allied health at WSCC, told the students in her opening remarks the pinning ceremony was one of her favorite nights of the year.
“It is a night that symbolizes all of the hard work, dedication and resilience of these 27 nursing students,” she said, “as they symbolically enter the sisterhood and brotherhood of the nursing profession.”
She told the students the pinning ceremony is a rich tradition that has been conducted thousands of times over the past century, in countless nursing programs in this country and throughout the world.
“It is my privilege to be with you tonight,” she said. “Each of you has worked diligently to get here tonight. Many overcame hardships and persevered through difficulties.”
She told the family members and friends that none of the graduates could have gotten where they are without the support and encouragement from them.
“You have been there to support them through this whole journey, to celebrate their joys and, yes, to dry some tears,” she said. “Thank you for your support as nurses ourselves and the faculty, and I know how hard it is to get through nursing school and we know how important friends and family are.”
The keynote speaker for the pinning was Kristie Richards, who is a full time instructor in the nursing program.
Richards told the graduates it has been her honor to work with every single graduate both in the classroom and in the clinical setting.
“To become a nurse means that you have the call to care,” she said. “You selflessly provide care to those in the most vulnerable moments. I have witnessed your hard work, dedication, teamwork, your tears and your joyful moments.’’
The pinning ceremony is a tradition that goes back to the 12th century but the modern day pinning dates back to Florence Nightingale, Richards said to the 27 graduates.
“The pin you receive tonight is a symbol of completing your educational requirements here at WSCC while joining the most trusted profession in America,” she said.
Richards asked the class during graduation to think about their why, “why you became a nurse.”
“It will be so important to you to remember your why and why you chose this profession,” she said. “Remember the times of someone taking their last breath, or someone taking their first breath, the times of healing and the times that you made a difference in someone’s life. It is these moments that will keep you motivated and they will keep your eyes fixed on helping others live better lives.”
She challenged them to bring the flame back, to reignite the passion in the nursing profession.
Following Richards’ speech the 27 members of the class of 2023 walked across center stage and were given a pin by either Duane Kelley or a family member who is an registered nurse and that was followed by a slideshow presentation.